Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Promoted from Triple-A
Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Dodgers determined that the hamstring injury Franklin Gutierrez suffered in Monday's game against the Cubs was more than a day-to-day concern, so he was shuttled to the 10-day disabled list to open up a spot for Thompson on the active roster. It's expected that Thompson will see most his at-bats against left-handed pitching, working on the smaller side of a platoon with either left fielder Andrew Toles or center fielder Joc Pederson.
More News
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Starting against LHP on Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Hitting cleanup in return•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Will make spring debut Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Will make Cactus League debut next week•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: On schedule in recovery but will go slowly•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...