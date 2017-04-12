Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers determined that the hamstring injury Franklin Gutierrez suffered in Monday's game against the Cubs was more than a day-to-day concern, so he was shuttled to the 10-day disabled list to open up a spot for Thompson on the active roster. It's expected that Thompson will see most his at-bats against left-handed pitching, working on the smaller side of a platoon with either left fielder Andrew Toles or center fielder Joc Pederson.