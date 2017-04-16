Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Thompson saw two starts during his three-game stint with the club but went 0-for-8 at the dish with three strikeouts. He'll return to the minors for now but will likely be an option later in the year if the team needs another right-handed bat off the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories