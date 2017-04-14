Thompson is out of the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers are rolling out a heavily left-handed lineup to go against Arizona ace Zack Greinke. Thompson will head to the bench Friday and generally will continue to sit out against righties due to the Dodgers' surplus of lefty bats. Thompson has yet to collect a hit in his three at-bats this season.

