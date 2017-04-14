Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Sitting against Greinke
Thompson is out of the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.
The Dodgers are rolling out a heavily left-handed lineup to go against Arizona ace Zack Greinke. Thompson will head to the bench Friday and generally will continue to sit out against righties due to the Dodgers' surplus of lefty bats. Thompson has yet to collect a hit in his three at-bats this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Starting against LHP on Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Hitting cleanup in return•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Will make spring debut Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Will make Cactus League debut next week•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...