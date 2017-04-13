Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Starting against LHP on Thursday
Thompson is in the Dodgers' lineup Thursday against the Cubs, batting seventh and playing center field, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Thompson will return immediately to his old role of taking on left-handed pitching, this time the Cubs' Brett Anderson. He may continue eating into Joc Pederson's playing time for these types of matchups and regain value in deep mixed fantasy leagues with daily transactions, which would maximize the returns on his bottom-side platoon role. Thompson already has value as an NL-only stash or complementary lineup piece.
