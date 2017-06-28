Thompson got the start in right field in place of Yasiel Puig (knee/hamstring) on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 in a win over the Angels.

Puig's injury doesn't sound serious, but Thompson stands to gain additional playing time if the Dodgers' regular right fielder is forced to miss additional time. The 26-year-old has yet to record a hit in 11 major-league at-bats this season, and he slashed a meager .211/.273/.377 over 62 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, so regular playing time wouldn't directly translate to fantasy value.