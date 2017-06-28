Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Starts in right Tuesday
Thompson got the start in right field in place of Yasiel Puig (knee/hamstring) on Tuesday, going 0-for-3 in a win over the Angels.
Puig's injury doesn't sound serious, but Thompson stands to gain additional playing time if the Dodgers' regular right fielder is forced to miss additional time. The 26-year-old has yet to record a hit in 11 major-league at-bats this season, and he slashed a meager .211/.273/.377 over 62 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, so regular playing time wouldn't directly translate to fantasy value.
More News
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Rejoins major-league club•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Struggling at Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Sitting against Greinke•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Starting against LHP on Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...