Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Struggling to find stroke
Thompson started in center and went 0-for-2 against the Marlins on Sunday.
The 26-year-old has been struggling since being recalled from the minors June 27, batting just .160 (4-for-25) despite seeing the majority of his at-bats against southpaws. Thompson has been filling in for Franklin Gutierrez (back) as the Dodgers' platoon mate with Joc Pederson, but he runs the risk of losing playing time -- or a possible demotion -- if he doesn't turn things around at the plate.
More News
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Homers in loss•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Starts in right Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Rejoins major-league club•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Struggling at Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Sitting against Greinke•
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...