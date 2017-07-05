Dodgers' Trevor Oaks: Scratched from start with injury
Oaks was scratched from his start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday after incurring an apparent injury during pregame warmups, Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman reports.
The specifics of Oaks' injury are not clear, but that information should become available shortly. Madison Younginer will make the start in his absence.
