Oaks is reportedly dealing with an oblique injury, Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman reports.

Oaks was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday due to this issue. He underwent an MRI on the inflicted area Wednesday, so more information on his status moving forward should come forth once the results are disclosed. No matter what the results say, however, oblique injuries are notorious for sidelining players for a solid chunk of time, so Oaks may be facing a multi-week absence even if the MRI shows limited damage.

