Nuno agreed to a one-year, $1.125 million deal with the Dodgers on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

While he represents important left-handed bullpen depth, Nuno is not guaranteed a spot on the 25-man roster out of camp. Grant Dayton, Alex Wood and Luis Avilan may all be ahead of him in the pecking order of lefty relievers entering spring training.