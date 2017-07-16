Buehler was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Alex Freedman of 570 AM LA Sports reports.

The top pitching prospect in the Dodgers' system heads to the next level after putting together 11 quality starts with Double-A Tulsa over the last few months. Buehler had posted an ERA of 3.49 with a 1.12 WHIP and a 64:15 K:BB over the course of 49 innings of work. He remains a possibility to join the big-league club in September if he's able to show that he can handle the skill level at Triple-A during the next couple months, and he will make his first start with Oklahoma City on Thursday.