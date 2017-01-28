Buehler will face an unspecified innings limit in 2017, his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Baseball America's Bill Plunkett reports.

He says he is 25 pounds heavier than he was prior to undergoing UCL surgery in August of 2015, as he was able to focus on conditioning and strength training during his year off from pitching. While he only logged five innings across rookie ball and Low-A after returning late last season, he wowed scouts with three potentially plus pitches in his fastball, cutter and curveball, while also flashing a potentially average changeup. The innings limit will mean Buehler may not rise past Double-A this season, but if the training wheels come off in 2018, he could cruise to the majors next summer.