Dodgers' Will Smith: Out at least four more weeks with hand fracture
Smith (hand) was hit by a pitch during his debut with Double-A Tulsa on July 10 and is out at least another four weeks, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
It wasn't exactly the dream promotion that most prospects imagine when they get moved up. Smith was hit twice in the game, with the second one proving costly as it fractured his hand. Before the promotion, Smith was hitting .232 with 11 home runs with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...