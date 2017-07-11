Smith, 22, hit .232/.355/.448 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI and six steals in 72 games at High-A Rancho Cucamonga before being promoted to Double-A.

Smith is a catcher by trade, but the Dodgers have been trying him out at other positions in order to keep his bat in the lineup. Though the batting average is a bit low, Smith has shown some pop along with the ability to work the count.