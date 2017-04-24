Dodgers' Will Smith: Two-homer game Sunday
Smith homered twice Sunday for High-A Rancho Cucamonga against Inland Empire. He also started at second base.
Rancho Cucamonga is carrying three catchers on their active roster right now, affording them the luxury of moving Smith, a first-round pick in 2016. Smith is now hitting .333/.421/.625 in 58 plate appearances.
