Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Assigned to High-A
Alvarez was assigned Monday to High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
In an attempt to limit his innings count, the Dodgers kept Alvarez, 21, at extended spring training for an additional two weeks to begin the season. The right-hander will now have the opportunity to test himself against California League competition, and if he's able to dominate at that level like he did in Low-A ball last season, he could head into 2018 as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball.
