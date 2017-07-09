Alvarez, 21, has a 5.37 ERA and 56:23 K:BB through 55.1 innings for High-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Alvarez lasted just 3.2 innings in his last start, allowing four earned runs while walking three batters. His control had been better prior to that start, though, as he walked just one batter in five of those previous six outings. The 21-year-old is only just starting to scratch the surface of his potential, though it is clear he's got some kinks to work out.