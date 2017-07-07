Sierra was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Sierra has been masterful as a part of Double-A Tulsa's bullpen this season, sporting a 2.49 ERA and an 11.5 K/9 in 50.2 innings pitched. If he can carry that success into his time at Triple-A, he could end up getting a call to the big leagues before the season's end.

