Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Back in lineup Wednesday
Puig (hamstring/knee) is starting in right field and batting eighth Wednesday against the Angels.
Puig is good to go after being held out of Tuesday's contest due to hamstring and knee soreness. The 26-year-old, who is slashing .306/.407/.583 with five homers in 23 games this month, will face Alex Meyer in his return to the starting lineup.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Wins appeal, has suspension rescinded•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Plagued by knee and hamstring soreness•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Returns to Monday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...