Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Back in lineup Wednesday

Puig (hamstring/knee) is starting in right field and batting eighth Wednesday against the Angels.

Puig is good to go after being held out of Tuesday's contest due to hamstring and knee soreness. The 26-year-old, who is slashing .306/.407/.583 with five homers in 23 games this month, will face Alex Meyer in his return to the starting lineup.

