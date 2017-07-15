Play

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Blasts pair of homers Friday

Puig went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI Friday against the Marlins.

Puig smashed his 17th and 18th homers of the campaign, but the biggest one was the three-run shot that he launched in the ninth inning to lead the Dodgers to a late victory. Even though he's not performing like the player he was when he broke into the league, he's only one homer off his career-high, and his power has provided value to fantasy owners this season.

