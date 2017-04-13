Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Cools off on road trip

Puig has cooled off on the Dodgers' current road trip, going 3-for-19 (.158) with no counting stats in his last five games.

A red-hot opening series against the Padres had Puig sitting near the top of most-added lists, but his current slump has brought expectations back down to earth. Just as it was wise not to overreact to his hot start, the same could be said for his current five-game slump. The polarizing outfielder still owns an everyday role in a potent Dodgers lineup, making him rosterable in most formats until we get a larger sample size.