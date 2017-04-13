Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Cools off on road trip
Puig has cooled off on the Dodgers' current road trip, going 3-for-19 (.158) with no counting stats in his last five games.
A red-hot opening series against the Padres had Puig sitting near the top of most-added lists, but his current slump has brought expectations back down to earth. Just as it was wise not to overreact to his hot start, the same could be said for his current five-game slump. The polarizing outfielder still owns an everyday role in a potent Dodgers lineup, making him rosterable in most formats until we get a larger sample size.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Batting cleanup Friday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Launches two home runs Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Goes deep Wednesday versus Padres•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: To hit lower in lineup against right-handed pitching•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Scratched from lineup•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...