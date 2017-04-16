Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Fills up stat sheet Saturday

Puig went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and his second steal of the season in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The polarizing outfielder was already having a strong fantasy day before he stepped into the batter's box in the eighth inning Saturday. He turned a great fantasy stat line into a monstrous one when he smacked a three-run shot off of Fernando Rodney. In just 12 games, Puig has already given fantasy owners highs and lows, but the end results have been positive for the 26-year-old. It is unclear whether he can keep this pace up all year, but there is no reason not to find out, at least until he goes through a prolonged slump.