Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Heads to bench Tuesday

Puig is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Despite going 2-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Angels, Puig will head to the bench for a breather. Puig was held out of Sunday's lineup due to a nagging hamstring, so the Dodgers are likely trying to prevent him from aggravating it. Trayce Thompson will start for him in right field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories