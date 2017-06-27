Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Heads to bench Tuesday

Puig is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Despite going 2-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Angels, Puig will head to the bench for a breather. Puig was held out of Sunday's lineup due to a nagging hamstring, so the Dodgers are likely trying to prevent him from aggravating it. Trayce Thompson will start for him in right field.