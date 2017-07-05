Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Hits bench Wednesday

Puig is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Puig is batting just .238 over the past week, and given his 0-for-4 showing in the series opener, he'll hit the bench for a night off. Cody Bellinger will slide over to right field to fill in for him, while Chase Utley enters the lineup as the first baseman to fill out the batting order.