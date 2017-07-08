Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Homers in win over Royals

Puig went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's win over Kansas City.

Following two disappointing campaigns, Puig has quietly posted solid cross-category numbers this year. He's up to a .253/.327/.459 slash line with 16 bombs, 43 RBI, nine stolen bases and 40 runs. The Dodgers have a deep lineup, which should help Puig maintain his current pace and turn in his best fantasy showing since 2014.