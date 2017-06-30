Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Homers in win Thursday

Puig went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Angels.

The polarizing outfielder missed Tuesday's game due to a minor lower body injury, but Thursday's home run is a positive sign that he is over the ailment. Puig continues to be a productive fantasy asset with 15 homers, 42 RBI and nine stolen bases this season. His .251 batting average is sub-par, but a .259 BABIP that is over 50 points lower than his career mark bodes well for his prospects going forward.

