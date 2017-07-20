Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Nabs 10th stolen base Wednesday
Puig went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and his 10th stolen base of the season in Wednesday's rout of the White Sox.
With 18 home runs and 10 steals on the year, Puig has turned in his first 10/10 season since 2014. The polarizing outfielder has been thriving at the bottom of the order, providing 43 runs and 47 RBI despite batting eighth for the majority of the year. The only negative thing that can be said about his season so far is his run-of-the-mill .252 batting average, but a .259 BABIP -- which is 40 points lower than his previous career-low -- indicates that he could actually improve on his current mark.
