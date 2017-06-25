Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of lineup Sunday

Puig is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Puig has been swinging a hot bat during the month of June, but the 26-year-old will head to the bench Sunday as the Dodgers face off against Tyler Anderson and the Rockies. J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports that Puig is dealing with a minor nagging hamstring injury. Cody Bellinger will start right field with Logan Forsythe taking over at first base and Austin Barnes drawing the start at the keystone.