Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of Sunday lineup
Puig is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Puig will take a seat after starting six straight games, giving way to Enrique Hernandez in right field. He was hitless with two walks in Saturday's game, though did start out the second half with a bang Friday by launching two long balls en route to a four-RBI day.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Blasts pair of homers Friday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Homers in win over Royals•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Homers in win Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Wins appeal, has suspension rescinded•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...