Play

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Out of Sunday lineup

Puig is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Puig will take a seat after starting six straight games, giving way to Enrique Hernandez in right field. He was hitless with two walks in Saturday's game, though did start out the second half with a bang Friday by launching two long balls en route to a four-RBI day.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast