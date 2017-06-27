Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Plagued by knee and hamstring soreness

Puig is dealing with knee soreness and hamstring tightness, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Puig was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday in order to give his sore legs a chance to rest. There's been no word on the severity of the injury, so he should be considered day-to-day moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories