Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Platoon possible to start 2017
Puig could end up platooning in right field with Andre Ethier.
Having a former All-Star serve on the short side of the platoon seems odd at first glance, but it would actually make a lot of sense for the Dodgers. The club is loaded with major league caliber platoon candidates in the outfield heading into spring training. How Puig performs this spring will go a big way in determining whether he is an everyday player or not.
