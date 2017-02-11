Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Platoon possible to start 2017

Puig could end up platooning in right field with Andre Ethier.

Having a former All-Star serve on the short side of the platoon seems odd at first glance, but it would actually make a lot of sense for the Dodgers. The club is loaded with major league caliber platoon candidates in the outfield heading into spring training. How Puig performs this spring will go a big way in determining whether he is an everyday player or not.