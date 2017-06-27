Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Returns to Monday's lineup

Puig (hamstring) is back in the lineup Monday against the Angels, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

That's fantastic news for the Dodgers, who have finally gotten the Puig they've been waiting for in June. He owns a .294/.402/.588 batting line powered by five doubles, five homers, and an incredible 13:13 BB:K over 22 games (68 at-bats).