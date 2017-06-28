Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Wins appeal, has suspension rescinded

Puig (hamstring/knee) won his appeal and won't be suspended for a game, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Puig was initially handed a one-game suspension for flashing obscene gestures to fans following a two-run home run June 13 in Cleveland. Instead, the outfielder will make a donation to charity. He's currently also dealing with knee and hamstring issues, which puts his immediate availability into question.

