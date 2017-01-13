Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers with $5.5 million deal
Grandal and the Dodgers avoided arbitration with a one-year, $5.5 million deal, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Despite playing hurt for much of the year, Grandal still managed to post a career-high .477 slugging percentage. He hit at an elite level when healthy, slashing .287/.410/.622 in the months of June and July, but the problem with him going forward is that he often isn't healthy. That aside, he remains a power bat with top pitch-framing skills behind the plate, so he'll get a pay raise of almost $3 million in his second round of arbitration.
