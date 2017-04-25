Grandal was slotted fourth in the lineup Monday, going 0-for-4 in a 2-1 loss to the Giants.

In a surprising move, manager Dave Roberts slotted his catcher ahead of Adrian Gonzalez in the batting order. Grandal had gone 1-for-6 against Matt Cain prior to Monday's game, so the move doesn't appear to be a matchup play. The 28-year-old's .442 slugging percentage (over 100 points higher than Gonzalez's) may have something to do with the lineup shift. We will have to see if this lineup shift sticks past Monday, as it would be a boon to Grandal's fantasy value.