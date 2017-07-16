Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Crushes 12th bomb of year Saturday
Grandal went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer on Saturday against the Marlins.
Grandal launched his 12th homer of the campaign as part of a five-run third inning that led the Dodgers to a road victory. His .267 batting average is at its highest level since his rookie year, and he's been a solid lineup option at the catcher position, as he also has a .474 slugging percentage.
