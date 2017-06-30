Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Day off Friday

Grandal is out of the lineup for Friday's game, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Grandal gets a standard day off following two straight starts against the Angels. In his place, Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate while batting sixth.

