Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Day off Friday
Grandal is out of the lineup for Friday's game, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.
Grandal gets a standard day off following two straight starts against the Angels. In his place, Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate while batting sixth.
