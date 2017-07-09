Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with bruise on left hand
Grandal left Saturday's game with a left hand contusion, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
The backstop was talking with a trainer before it was revealed that Austin Barnes replaced him. Grandal may not be an option for the Dodgers' Sunday lineup, as the club will probably want to rest him with the All-Star break approaching.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Removed from game Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Rides pine Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers in return to lineup Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Day off Friday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers against Angels•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...