Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with bruise on left hand

Grandal left Saturday's game with a left hand contusion, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The backstop was talking with a trainer before it was revealed that Austin Barnes replaced him. Grandal may not be an option for the Dodgers' Sunday lineup, as the club will probably want to rest him with the All-Star break approaching.

