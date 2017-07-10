Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Expects to return after All-Star break
Manager Dave Roberts stated that the X-rays on Grandal's injured hand came back negative and he expects him to be ready for Friday's matchup with the Marlins, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Grandal suffered a minor hand contusion Saturday, so he was given the day off Sunday in the Dodgers' final game of the first half. The extra rest from the All-Star break coupled with the positive X-ray results should be enough rest for the 28-year-old to resume his role as the club's starting catcher. Grandal is slashing .267/.319/.469 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 280 plate appearances this year.
