Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench Tuesday

Grandal is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Grandal will head to the bench for a breather after starting three consecutive games for the Dodgers. Austin Barnes will draw his third start in the last six contests in his stead.

