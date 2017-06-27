Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench Tuesday
Grandal is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Grandal will head to the bench for a breather after starting three consecutive games for the Dodgers. Austin Barnes will draw his third start in the last six contests in his stead.
