Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Hits bench Wednesday
Grandal is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.
Grandal has just three hits in the past seven games, so he'll head to the bench for another night off. Austin Barnes will log another start behind the dish to replace him in the lineup.
