Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers against Angels
Grandal went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to the Angels.
Grandal's bomb tied the game in the top of the ninth inning, but unfortunately, the Angels walked it off in the bottom half. The backstop sports a .268/.322/.464 slash line with 10 homers, 30 RBI and 28 runs and should remain a rock-solid option in the majority of fantasy settings.
