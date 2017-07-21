Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers in loss to Braves
Grandal went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Thursday's loss to Atlanta.
The backstop continues to post solid numbers and is now up to a .266/.318/.482 slash line with 13 homers, 39 RBI and 31 runs. Hitting in the stacked Dodgers lineup helps Grandal's fantasy floor, and he projects to remain a go-to option.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Takes seat for series finale•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Crushes 12th bomb Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: In Friday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Expects to return after All-Star break•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Remains out Sunday•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...