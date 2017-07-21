Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers in loss to Braves

Grandal went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

The backstop continues to post solid numbers and is now up to a .266/.318/.482 slash line with 13 homers, 39 RBI and 31 runs. Hitting in the stacked Dodgers lineup helps Grandal's fantasy floor, and he projects to remain a go-to option.

