Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers in return to lineup Sunday

Grandal returned to the starting lineup Sunday after a two-day layoff, going 1-for-4 with his 11th home run of the season in a loss to the Padres.

Austin Barnes' two-homer, seven-RBI performance Friday earned the backup another start on Saturday, but Grandal reminded manager Dave Roberts why he is the Dodgers' top offensive catcher with a solo blast Sunday. It is worth noting that his bomb came against the left-handed Ryan Buchter, just his second homer off of a southpaw this season. Barnes may have earned an extra start per week while his bat is hot, but Grandal is still the catcher to own from a fantasy perspective.