Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers in return to lineup Sunday
Grandal returned to the starting lineup Sunday after a two-day layoff, going 1-for-4 with his 11th home run of the season in a loss to the Padres.
Austin Barnes' two-homer, seven-RBI performance Friday earned the backup another start on Saturday, but Grandal reminded manager Dave Roberts why he is the Dodgers' top offensive catcher with a solo blast Sunday. It is worth noting that his bomb came against the left-handed Ryan Buchter, just his second homer off of a southpaw this season. Barnes may have earned an extra start per week while his bat is hot, but Grandal is still the catcher to own from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...