Grandal went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Sunday's homer was just the switch-hitting catcher's fifth extra-base hit of the season and first long ball since going deep twice in the season opener. That said, with a .250 batting average and three homers, fantasy owners should have little to complain about from the catcher position.

