Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: In Friday's lineup

Grandal (hand) is back behind the plate for Friday's game against the Marlins, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Grandal wound up missing the final game before the All-Star break due to a minor left hand contusion that he suffered during Saturday's contest against the Royals. With the rest coming at a good time for the 28-year-old, he was able to recover without missing much time and is back in the seventh spot of the order while catching Brandon McCarthy on Friday.