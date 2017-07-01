Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Saturday

Grandal is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Grandal will get a second day off while manager Dave Roberts rides the hot bat of Austin Barnes. Barnes plated seven runners during Friday's victory, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and two runs. Grandal is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday's finale with Kenta Maeda on the mound.