Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Tuesday
Grandal is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.
Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate, pushing Grandal to the bench following back-to-back starts. Grandal has hit safely in each of his last four starts, but he's managed just one extra-base hit in 32 at-bats since his two-homer game on Opening Day.
