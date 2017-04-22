Grandal is out of Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

Grandal is a switch-hitter, but the Dodgers are going with right-handed Austin Barnes behind the dish in a lineup that includes just one left-handed hitter (Joc Pederson) against southpaw Robbie Ray. Grandal is hitting .250/.377/.432 with two home runs through 44 at-bats.