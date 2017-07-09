Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Remains out Sunday
Grandal (hand) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Grandal was removed from Saturday's game with a left hand contusion, but is available off the bench if needed, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate in the meantime.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with bruise on left hand•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Removed from game Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Rides pine Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers in return to lineup Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Day off Friday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...