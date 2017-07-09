Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Remains out Sunday

Grandal (hand) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Grandal was removed from Saturday's game with a left hand contusion, but is available off the bench if needed, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate in the meantime.

