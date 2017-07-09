Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Removed from game Saturday

Grandal was removed from Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

He was talking with the team trainer and was replaced by Austin Barnes behind the plate. We'll provide an update on Grandal when more information is made available.

