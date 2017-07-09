Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Removed from game Saturday
Grandal was removed from Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
He was talking with the team trainer and was replaced by Austin Barnes behind the plate. We'll provide an update on Grandal when more information is made available.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with bruise on left hand•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Rides pine Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers in return to lineup Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Day off Friday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Homers against Angels•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...